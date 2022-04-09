We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about the operational military situation in the country, said that the accumulation of Russian military forces in the east and south of Ukraine continues.

"We understand that the issue is in Kharkiv, the issue is about the south, Zaporizhia region, Kherson region and the east. We see this accumulation everywhere [of Russian troops]. How the process will go, what will happen and when, depends on many things," Zelensky said at a briefing after talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv on Saturday.

The further development of the situation, according to him, will depend on many factors, in particular, on the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the speed of Western partners with the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as on what the Russian president will be ready to go further.

Zelensky cited the situation in Mariupol as an example.

"How long will Mariupol stand... Our military is there. Powerful and strong. They are one of the strongest. This is a great test for them and for our state. There are 10,000 Russian military around them today. If we hold Mariupol, these 10,000 will be there, they will not go to the east," he said, adding that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the most decisive factor.

"The most important thing is that everything will depend on our Armed Forces, so the main thing is that we are ready in any of these areas," the president summed up.