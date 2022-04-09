Zelensky sees support from Austria

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Austria for its help, noting that "if someone cannot help with weapons, he can show support by any other steps.

"We see this on the example of Austria," he said at a briefing after talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv on Saturday.

"You are aware of the EU's decision regarding our future membership. Here we see support. We understand that the sanctions policy leads to the fact that every state can lose money. And yet there are states that still close businesses [related to Russia]. Here I see support from Austria and from the Chancellor. Every dollar or euro earned by Russia goes to weapons," Zelensky said.