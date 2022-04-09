Facts

13:52 09.04.2022

IMF Board of Directors agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine – Ukraine’s rep in Fund

2 min read
IMF Board of Directors agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine – Ukraine’s rep in Fund

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday agreed to open a special administrative account for sending money from donor countries to help Ukraine, Deputy Executive Director from Ukraine at the IMF Vladyslav Rashkovan has said.

"The Finance Ministry and I lobbied for this decision together with the government of Canada, but from the very beginning we also received support from the Netherlands, Poland and the Scandinavian and Baltic countries," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Deputy Prime Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland in the Parliament of Canada, presenting the draft federal budget for 2022 (from July 1), said that the government will send up to 1 billion Canadian dollars (about $800 million) in support of the government of Ukraine through this account.

"$1 billion from Canada will be directed to help the government of Ukraine through the IMF instruments," Rashkovan said.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said at the end of March that Ukraine was discussing with international partners a mechanism for distributing Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the IMF unused by other countries.

As reported, in August last year, the IMF distributed an additional $650 billion between the SDR member countries, under which Ukraine received over $2.7 billion (SDR1.9 billion) in proportion to its quota in the Fund. By the beginning of the war, all these funds had already been spent by Ukraine.

Tags: #imf #account #special
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:18 09.04.2022
IMF agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine

IMF agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine

20:00 22.03.2022
Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

16:21 18.03.2022
IMF preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP at 35% in 2022 – Rashkovan

IMF preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP at 35% in 2022 – Rashkovan

11:14 15.03.2022
IMF expects Ukraine's public debt to grow from 50% of GDP to 60% of GDP in 2022

IMF expects Ukraine's public debt to grow from 50% of GDP to 60% of GDP in 2022

18:23 14.03.2022
IMF estimates Ukraine's financial gap in 2022 from $4.8 bln to $7.4 bln

IMF estimates Ukraine's financial gap in 2022 from $4.8 bln to $7.4 bln

17:50 14.03.2022
IMF preliminarily estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 10%

IMF preliminarily estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 10%

11:04 11.03.2022
IMF ready to provide Ukraine with extra financing if necessary, while focus on anti-crisis management – IMF head

IMF ready to provide Ukraine with extra financing if necessary, while focus on anti-crisis management – IMF head

09:29 11.03.2022
IMF already transfers $1.4 bln in emergency financial aid to Ukraine

IMF already transfers $1.4 bln in emergency financial aid to Ukraine

09:21 10.03.2022
IMF Executive Board approves $1.4 bln in emergency financing support to Ukraine, to work on new program to replace SBA – IMF

IMF Executive Board approves $1.4 bln in emergency financing support to Ukraine, to work on new program to replace SBA – IMF

17:38 09.03.2022
Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

LATEST

EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

Occupiers again hit tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

Chancellor of Austria: Attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia to be punished

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD