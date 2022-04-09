Facts

13:34 09.04.2022

In any case, Europe will have to impose really principled and strong sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

1 min read
In any case, Europe will have to impose really principled and strong sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Europe would have to impose "principled and strong" sanctions against Russia in any case.

Assessing the 5th package of EU sanctions adopted on Friday, Zelensky said in a video message: "We know who is constantly trying to soften the sanction proposals, and we will do everything to finally make Europe understand: in any case, we will have to impose really principled and really strong sanctions against Russia, and not some partial restriction of the Russian energy exports, not some partial restriction of Russian navigation.

"We know everyone who is delaying this decision, but I am sure that these politicians and these countries will change their position under the pressure of everything that Russia is doing against Ukrainians, against freedom in Europe," the president stressed.

He also called for Russian banks to be completely disconnected from the global financial system. "Not some of them, but all of them, the entire banking system. It cannot be that the greatest threat to global security finds ways to global wealth," Zelensky said.

Tags: #russia #sanctions #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:28 09.04.2022
We are ready to fight, look for parallel dialogue with Russia for time being – Zelensky

We are ready to fight, look for parallel dialogue with Russia for time being – Zelensky

14:19 09.04.2022
Zelensky holds meeting with govt members, Armed Forces leaders, law enforcement agencies, NSDC

Zelensky holds meeting with govt members, Armed Forces leaders, law enforcement agencies, NSDC

12:16 09.04.2022
Biden signs laws banning oil imports from Russia, refusing normal trade with it

Biden signs laws banning oil imports from Russia, refusing normal trade with it

18:23 08.04.2022
Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

16:31 08.04.2022
New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

12:30 08.04.2022
Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

09:39 08.04.2022
UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

18:43 07.04.2022
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

17:15 07.04.2022
European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

13:28 07.04.2022
Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky sees support from Austria

Italian Embassy to resume work in Kyiv after Easter - MFA

Austria will help alleviate humanitarian suffering of Ukrainian people, put end to war – Nehammer

Zelensky holds meeting with govt members, Armed Forces leaders, law enforcement agencies, NSDC

EU resumes diplomatic presence in Kyiv

LATEST

Zelensky sees support from Austria

Italian Embassy to resume work in Kyiv after Easter - MFA

Austria will help alleviate humanitarian suffering of Ukrainian people, put end to war – Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor arrives in Kyiv

IMF Board of Directors agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine – Ukraine’s rep in Fund

Reznikov calls on partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that what is happening now in Ukraine doesn’t come to other countries

EU resumes diplomatic presence in Kyiv

'Net' sale of foreign currency by NBU falls by half this week

Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD