EU resumes diplomatic presence in Kyiv

The European Council's diplomatic mission in Ukraine is returning from Polish Rzeszow to Kyiv, the press service of the European External Action Service in Brussels (EEAS) has reported.

"The European Union is resuming its diplomatic presence in Kyiv. After the Russian invasion of 24 February, the Delegation of the European Union was temporarily re-located to the Polish city of Rzeszow. Today, during his visit to Kyiv, High Representative Josep Borrell announced that the work of the EU Delegation to Ukraine will now be led from Kyiv again," the message on the EU official website said on Friday evening.

"With this visit, the European Union is returning back to Kyiv. I mean this literally: our Head of our Delegation is back here, so that we can work even more directly and more closely with the Ukrainian authorities," the EEAS press service quoted Borrell as saying.

EU Delegation Head Matti Maasikas accompanied High Representative Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on their joint visit to Kyiv on Friday. They stayed in the capital to reopen the premises of the representative office and assess the conditions for the gradual return of all employees of the representative office to Kyiv.

"During our stay in Kyiv, we saw firsthand the ability of the Ukrainian administration to ensure the effective and full functioning of state and government structures, despite very difficult circumstances. The return of our delegation to Kyiv will ensure even better interaction with the government and greater support from the Ukrainian people," the High Representative added.

Some members of the Delegation will remain in Rzeszow and work from there.

As previously reported, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced the return of the ambassador to Kyiv on Monday this week, and at the end of March, Slovenia's charge d'affaires arrived in the capital of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, unleashed by Russia, the Polish ambassador to Ukraine has always remained in Kyiv, the Turkish ambassador and the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine also worked in the Ukrainian capital, according to the media.