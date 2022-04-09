Explosion heard in Chornomorsk, situation under control, no victims - mayor

Mayor of Chornomorsk (Odesa region) Vasyl Huliayev reported on the explosions in the city, said that the situation is under control, and full information will be provided later.

"Residents of the city of Chornomorsk, do not panic, the situation is under control. Yes, there is an explosion, but after we figure it out, I will give you full information," he said in a video message.

The mayor said that "nothing terrible has happened at the moment, the main thing is not to panic." He also urged residents not to approach the windows and, if possible, go down to the bomb shelter.

"In a short time I will go on the air and tell you everything," Huliayev said.

Later, the mayor said in an address on Facebook that, according to preliminary information, there were no victims.

"Let this be preliminary information, we will find out everything, there are no victims," ​​he said.

Huliayev also asked not to spread fakes and added that everything is calm in the city.