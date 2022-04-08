Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

President of the European Council Charles Michel is convening a special meeting of the European Council for May 30 and May 31.

He announced this on his Twitter page.

"As discussed in Versailles [where an informal summit of EU leaders took place on March 10 and 11] and during the last European Council [on March 24 and 25], a special European Council will take place on May 30 and 31. On the agenda notably defense, energy and Ukraine," Michel said.