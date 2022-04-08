Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

Russian invaders destroyed the years-long archive of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Chairman of the Public Council under the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management Oleksandr Syrota has said.

"This is all that remains of our Chornobyl documents and archives. What we have been collecting for decades, some bastard just threw in the trash," he wrote on his Facebook, illustrating the post with photos of dumpsters with the remains of the documents.

The state agency showed on Facebook server rooms destroyed by Russian invaders, which were engaged in servicing and processing information from the automated radiation monitoring system.

"This system monitored the equivalent dose rate of gamma radiation throughout the exclusion zone at 39 stationary points in real time. Currently, the system is not working and needs to be restored," the state agency said.

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom in its Telegram channel, citing the state agency, said that complete information on the radiation background will be available only after the restoration of this system.

"They should launch the automated radiation monitoring system, if possible, to rely on facts. The sensors have not yet been inspected. But point measurements have shown high levels of radiation in the area where they were made," the state agency said.

The agency warned that visiting the Chornobyl zone is extremely dangerous due to the consequences of the presence of Russian armed forces there. There are great radiation risks, explosive threats and logistical interference, the agency said.

They also added that the invaders significantly damaged, smashed and completely plundered almost all office premises in buildings in the Chornobyl zone, and also stole not only the property of state-owned enterprises, but also the personal belongings of employees.

As reported, the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management on March 23 reported that Russian invaders robbed the newest Central Analytical Laboratory in Chornobyl worth EUR 6 million. The exclusion zone and the Chornobyl nuclear power plant were seized by the Russian military from February 24 to March 31.