U.S. decides to allocate more than 1,000 Stingers, more than 5,000 Javelin systems to Ukraine – U.S. Department of Defense

The U.S. government has decided to provide Ukraine with a range of military security equipment, including more than 1,000 Stingers and more than 5,000 Javelin complexes, the U.S. Department of Defense reports.

"United States security assistance committed to Ukraine includes: over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; over 5,000 Javelin anti-armor systems; over 7,000 other anti-armor systems; hundreds of Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; over 7,000 small arms; over 50 million rounds of ammunition; 45,000 sets of body armor and helmets; laser-guided rocket systems; Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems; four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars; four counter-mortar radar systems; Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles; night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, and optics; tactical secure communications systems; commercial satellite imagery services; explosive ordnance disposal protective gear; medical supplies to include first aid kits," the report says.

"These announcements bring the U.S. commitment to more than $1.7 billion in security assistance since Russia's February 24 invasion, and $2.4 billion since the beginning of the Administration," the department said.

