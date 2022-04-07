Facts

17:15 07.04.2022

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

3 min read
European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola considers it necessary to apply sanctions against all members of the United Russia party, the political force that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We must expand the sanctions on all members of United Russia – all members of Putin's party. There are about 2 million of them, and they are all politically visible. I think it can be done," Metsola said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Metsola said information about the massacres in Bucha was received while she was in Kyiv, where she was on a visit.

"We were still in Ukraine when we started receiving these shocking images on Saturday morning. I think that the leaders, all without exception, both in the EU and around the world, will react in the most severe way," she said.

Asked about the EU's ability to continue unanimous decisions on sanctions against Russia, given the recent re-election of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has a reputation as Putin's ally, Metsola said "For me, the position has not changed and should not change. First of all, we must look to the future, where in terms of energy resources we do not depend on the Kremlin at all. This is where we directly or indirectly finance this war."

According to the information provided in the European Parliament by Josep Borrell, the EU "since the beginning of the war has paid Putin EUR35 billion for energy resources" while providing Ukraine with weapons worth EUR1 billion.

Metsola stated that there are already very encouraging and inspiring decisions taken by a number of EU member states to completely phase out Russian electricity and energy carriers.

"Of course, each country has its own circumstances, its own reality - there are those that are 100% dependent on Russia. But I think our message is that we will not stop until we stop being dependent on Russia altogether. As for unity, I will continue to hope that unity will be maintained. And I call on other leaders of European institutions to ensure that this will be the case," she stressed.

At the same time, Metsola spoke in favor of further support for Ukraine.

"There is no doubt that we can no longer believe that this (war) will be over any time soon. It's not just about de-escalation anymore, and there should be an appropriate response," she noted.

"In particular, we are talking about the supply of weapons and financial assistance. We were told in Ukraine, and President Zelensky told us as well, that there is an urgent need for weapons that are not coming fast enough. I discussed this, as well as financial assistance, with the Prime Minister of Poland when I met with him on Saturday afternoon," she added.

Tags: #sanctions #metsola #united_russia #members
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 07.04.2022
European Parliament President Metsola: Time frame for consideration of Ukraine's application for EU membership may be significantly shorter than in usual case

European Parliament President Metsola: Time frame for consideration of Ukraine's application for EU membership may be significantly shorter than in usual case

11:34 07.04.2022
Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

12:53 06.04.2022
Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

12:46 06.04.2022
Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

16:19 05.04.2022
EU fifth sanctions package includes ban on Russian coal import, transactions with 4 banks

EU fifth sanctions package includes ban on Russian coal import, transactions with 4 banks

16:09 05.04.2022
Fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia to affect energy, trade, transport, some individuals – European Commission

Fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia to affect energy, trade, transport, some individuals – European Commission

10:30 05.04.2022
Kuleba invites FMs doubting need for sanctions against Russia to visit Bucha in Ukraine

Kuleba invites FMs doubting need for sanctions against Russia to visit Bucha in Ukraine

10:20 05.04.2022
Kuleba calls on G7, EU to adopt 'most severe sanctions' against Russia this week

Kuleba calls on G7, EU to adopt 'most severe sanctions' against Russia this week

19:11 04.04.2022
European Parliament's President Metsola: Blow to Russian economy should be proportional to unprecedented cruelty of Russian occupiers

European Parliament's President Metsola: Blow to Russian economy should be proportional to unprecedented cruelty of Russian occupiers

15:23 04.04.2022
Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament President Metsola: Time frame for consideration of Ukraine's application for EU membership may be significantly shorter than in usual case

It is known about over 400 Ukrainians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, bodies of four people taken out from under rubble in Borodianka – Gerashchenko

Podoliak: If Moscow seeks to demonstrate readiness for dialogue, it must reduce degree of enmity

G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

LATEST

We must talk to Russians in order to prevent other 'Buchas' - Kuleba

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

Russian troops withdrawn to Belarus trying to pull off part of Ukrainian units from other directions – Motuzianyk

It is known about over 400 Ukrainians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, bodies of four people taken out from under rubble in Borodianka – Gerashchenko

For two days, 16 sabotage, reconnaissance groups identified in Kyiv – AFU Ground Forces

Podoliak: If Moscow seeks to demonstrate readiness for dialogue, it must reduce degree of enmity

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Ambassador Korniychuk left the briefing of the heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel due to the use of the word "conflict"

SBU to identify everyone involved in atrocities in Bucha, other cities of Kyiv region

Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Agency publishes list of military personnel of 48th separate battalion of operational purpose of Russian Guard, participating in genocide of Ukrainians in Kyiv region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD