21:02 05.04.2022

Council of Europe's Secretary General calls for urgent, independent probe into atrocities of Russian occupiers in Bucha

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić issued a statement in connection with the atrocities of the Russian invaders in Bucha, in which she called for an urgent and independent investigation, followed by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The text of the statement was distributed on Tuesday by the press service of the Council of Europe.

"I am appalled at the horrific images of atrocities emerging from the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other towns near Kyiv following the withdrawal of Russian forces. I call for an urgent, full and independent investigation into these horrendous crimes. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," the statement said.

In addition, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe expressed "firm solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are faced with tremendous suffering." "I assure the Ukrainian authorities that the Council of Europe remains ready to assist them in these dark times," Marija Pejčinović Burić said.

