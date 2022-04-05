EU expelling 19 Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to EU

The European Union (EU) has declared nineteen diplomats of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the EU persona non grata, who will be required to leave the territory of Belgium

"Based on the decision by High Representative Josep Borrell, 19 members of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU in Brussels have been declared personae non-gratae for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status," the European Union External Action Service said on Tuesday.

According to the report, "the European Union is acting in response to the illegal and disruptive actions by designated members of the Russian Mission against the interests and security of the EU and its Members States. These actions have been in breach of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations. By virtue of Article 16 of Protocol 7 of the Treaty, the privileges and immunities of the Russian citizens concerned will be revoked and they will be required to leave the Belgian territory," the EU diplomatic service said.

In addition, it is said that the decision comes at the time of mounting reports about atrocities committed by Russia's armed forces in a number of occupied Ukrainian towns that have now been liberated, notably Bucha. "The European Union stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and will continue to provide all possible support, in coordination with international partners," the EU diplomatic service said.

Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino has summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, in the afternoon to inform him about this decision.