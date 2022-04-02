Facts

Belarusians are advised to avoid contacts with Russian invaders withdrawn from Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Residents of Belarusian Bragin are advised to avoid contacts with Russian occupiers stationed there, who had previously left Chornobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine, where they were based in the most contaminated forest. On the territory of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, the personnel of the Armed Forces are forced to participate in the war against Ukraine by force, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Among the military personnel of the Russian armed forces, panic is spreading due to the radiation exposure of the personnel of the units based in Chornobyl zone. The population of the Belarusian urban-type settlement of Bragin is recommended to avoid contact with Russian occupiers who have left the contaminated zone," the General Staff said in the evening report on Facebook on Saturday.

In Siversk direction, the movement of units of the occupation troops from the state border of Ukraine into the interior of the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. A significant part of the military equipment is damaged and is being towed.

It is also said the so-called "evacuation" of civilian vehicles stolen by the Russians in Hostomel, Irpin, Bucha and Ivankiv continues. In addition, marauders of the Russian occupation troops, before being transferred to other directions, are trying to send the stolen property to their relatives from the territory of Belarus by the express delivery service CDEK.

In Slobozhanschyna, the invaders blocked the exit from the city of Buryn, a large accumulation of military equipment is recorded in the village. The blockade of Putyvl continues, the city is surrounded by enemy checkpoints. In the village of Yuryeve, Sumy region, the occupiers are conducting raids to census the population and search for weapons.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to attempt to capture Mariupol, to block Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Popasna, Troyitske, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka. The occupiers are not successful, they suffer losses.

In Pivdennobuzky direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. Among the local population of the unrecognized Transnistria, rumors are spreading about forcible coercion of the personnel of the armed forces of the so-called PMR to participate in the war against Ukraine.

In Prymorsk direction, the occupying troops continue filtration measures in the temporarily captured settlements.

"The defense forces continue to destroy enemy troops and liberate Ukrainian territories. Due to significant losses, the enemy personnel are demoralized, which, in turn, affects the quality of their performance of their tasks," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

