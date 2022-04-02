Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers on Saturday, April 2, some 19 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Luhansk region, one resident of Rubizhne was wounded, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"The orcs are hunting for objects that ensure the vital activity of cities. Rashists deliberately arrange a humanitarian catastrophe. As a result of powerful shelling of Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, the village of Toshkivka, about 19 facilities were damaged, including nine apartment buildings and seven private residential buildings, outbuildings, garages, objects infrastructure, vehicles. During the shelling, one person was wounded (in Rubizhne)," he said on his Facebook page on Saturday evening.

He said the invaders, in search of warehouses and emergency services, destroy everything that happens on their way.

"As a result of an enemy shell hit, the store burned out. The gas pipeline was interrupted – almost the entire region is without gas," the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, some 124,914 consumers of the region do not have electricity. Rubizhne, Popasna, Severodonetsk, partly Hirske community and Lysychansk remain without water.

"The State Emergency Service does not have time to put out the fires, there were 18 fires in a day. It got warmer outside, the forest area is still starting from enemy fire," Haidai said.

He said the shelling does not subside.

"Stay in shelters! Evacuation buses are waiting for you every morning at known addresses in your settlements," the head of the regional military administration said.