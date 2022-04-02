Facts

20:25 02.04.2022

Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers on Saturday, April 2, some 19 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Luhansk region, one resident of Rubizhne was wounded, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"The orcs are hunting for objects that ensure the vital activity of cities. Rashists deliberately arrange a humanitarian catastrophe. As a result of powerful shelling of Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, the village of Toshkivka, about 19 facilities were damaged, including nine apartment buildings and seven private residential buildings, outbuildings, garages, objects infrastructure, vehicles. During the shelling, one person was wounded (in Rubizhne)," he said on his Facebook page on Saturday evening.

He said the invaders, in search of warehouses and emergency services, destroy everything that happens on their way.

"As a result of an enemy shell hit, the store burned out. The gas pipeline was interrupted – almost the entire region is without gas," the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, some 124,914 consumers of the region do not have electricity. Rubizhne, Popasna, Severodonetsk, partly Hirske community and Lysychansk remain without water.

"The State Emergency Service does not have time to put out the fires, there were 18 fires in a day. It got warmer outside, the forest area is still starting from enemy fire," Haidai said.

He said the shelling does not subside.

"Stay in shelters! Evacuation buses are waiting for you every morning at known addresses in your settlements," the head of the regional military administration said.

21:14 02.04.2022
Draft documents at Ukrainian-Russian talks ready for discussion by presidents – Arakhamia

21:03 02.04.2022
On April 2, over 4,200 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, cities in south of Zaporizhia region – Vereschuk

20:54 02.04.2022
Entire Kyiv region liberated from enemy

20:48 02.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,325 civilians, another 2,017 wounded – UN

20:37 02.04.2022
Belarusians are advised to avoid contacts with Russian invaders withdrawn from Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

19:22 02.04.2022
Group of lawyers on behalf of Poroshenko fixes facts of invaders' crimes in Bucha for intl courts – Novikov

18:37 02.04.2022
Russian ombudsman violates rights of Ukrainian prisoners by publishing their photos without retouching – Denisova

18:02 02.04.2022
Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

18:01 02.04.2022
Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

17:56 02.04.2022
Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

Interfax-Ukraine
