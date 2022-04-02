Facts

18:01 02.04.2022

Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

The Russian Armed Forces have partially destroyed the building of the district hospital in Balakliya, head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Russian invaders hit the district hospital of Balakliya. The building was partially damaged. Patients and staff need immediate evacuation, these are about 70 patients and medical personnel. We are doing everything to do this and save people," Synehubov wrote in his telegram channel.

He said that this is another war crime against civilians in Kharkiv region and a provocation by the occupiers.

"Balakliya is a temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region, where the mayor [Ivan Stolbovy] resorted to cooperation with the invaders. The shelling of the civilian population by Russia is an attempt of invaders to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of attacking civilians, this is another lie of Russian propaganda and military provocation," Synehubov wrote.

