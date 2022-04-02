Invaders shell Luhansk region: One person wounded, seven people rescued, seven houses damaged overnight

Overnight, Russian occupiers shelled populated areas in Luhansk region, one person has been wounded, seven people saved, while seven houses were damaged, Head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"On the night of April 2, the Russians again opened fire on Lysychansk, causing damage to five houses. Two more house fires occurred in Toshkivka. The number of casualties is being established. Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued seven people, one resident of Rubizhne was wounded," Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.