Mayor of the city of Bucha (Kyiv region) Anatoliy Fedoruk, announced the liberation of the city from enemy troops on March 31.

"Dear friends and Bucha community! March 31 will go down in the history of our settlement, the entire territorial community, as the day of liberation from Russian orcs, Russian occupiers by our Armed Forces of our settlements," the mayor said in a video statementposted on the Facebook page of Bucha City Council.