MFA calls statement of Russian intelligence service that Ukraine does not intend to comply with Geneva Convention as fake

The statement of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia that Ukraine allegedly brought to the attention of the UK that it does not intend to comply with the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War is a fake, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Russian intelligence does not stop spreading misinformation. Previously, it created fakes about supposedly thousands of Ukrainians seeking asylum in Russia, inhumane treatment of Russian prisoners of war, 'workers' of Azovstal who 'ask' to join the ranks of the Russian invader army. Geneva Convention is another such fake," Nikolenko said on Facebook on Friday.

In his opinion, this fake is aimed at discrediting relations between Ukraine and international humanitarian organizations that are rescuing the victims of Russian aggression and are trying to return the deported and prisoners home.

"Despite hundreds of Russian fakes, our state remains committed to its international obligations under international law. The same cannot be said about the indifference of Russia towards its military personnel who came to Ukrainian soil, both alive and dead," Nikolenko said.