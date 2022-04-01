Nine 'green corridors' open in Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions on Friday – Vereschuk

Nine humanitarian corridors were opened on Friday, April 1, in Ukraine from Mariupol, Energodar, Berdiansk and Melitopol to Zaporizhia, as well as from Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Popasna, Lysychansk and the village of Nyzhnie in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"From Mariupol to Zaporizhia by private transport: Mariupol – Manhush – Berdiansk – Tokmak – Vasylivka – Kamianske – Zaporizhia. From Energodar to Zaporizhia by private transport: Energodar – Dniprorudne – Vasylivka – Zaporizhia," Vereschuk said in Telegram on Friday.

In addition, buses and private cars will run along the corridors Berdiansk-Zaporizhia (via Tokmak, Vasylivka and Kamianske) and Melitopol-Zaporizhia (via Vasylivka).

According to the deputy prime minister, corridors for evacuation from the cities of Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Popasna and Lysychansk, as well as the village of Nizhne, Luhansk region, to the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, will also operate on Friday. From Rubizhny corridor will run through Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, from Nyzhnie – through Hirske and Lysychansk, Vereschuk said.