Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

The Ukrainian side demands a humanitarian corridor from the territories around the Zaporizhia NPP for the evacuation of civilians, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk.

"The situation around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe continues to be tense due to constant shelling by the Russian army. In particular, the shelling provoked a fire and disconnection from the network of its last power unit. Civilians from the surrounding settlements want to evacuate as soon as possible," the press service of the ministry said in a statement with reference to Vereschuk.

According to her, Ukraine appeals to the Russian Federation with a demand to provide a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of women, children, and elderly people.

Vereshchuk stated that Russia officially refuses to provide such corridors.

"Ukraine will not stop trying to help its citizens leave for safe places," the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.