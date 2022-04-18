Vereschuk: Kyiv demands from Russian leadership opening of humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for civilians

Ukraine demands from the Russian leadership to open a humanitarian corridor Mariupol-Berdyansk for civilians, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk.

"Due to the aggravation of the situation in Mariupol, I appeal to the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation: we demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdyansk for civilians," Vereschuk wrote on Twitter on Monday.

She also said that Ukraine demands "an urgent humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal plant for women, children and other civilians."

"Your refusal to open the said humanitarian corridors will be the basis for holding all those involved criminally responsible for war crimes in the future," the deputy prime minister stressed.

Vereschuk wrote in the Telegram post in Russian.