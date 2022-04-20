Facts

20:51 20.04.2022

Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

1 min read
Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

The humanitarian corridor from Mariupol did not work as planned today, the Russian occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire and timely transportation of people, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"Unfortunately, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol today did not work as planned. Due to the lack of control over their own military on the ground, the occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire. Due to the inherent disorganization and slovenliness, the occupiers were unable to ensure the timely delivery of people to point where dozens of our buses and ambulances were waiting," Vereschuk said on her Telegram channel.

The minister said "our efforts in the Mariupol direction" will be resumed tomorrow morning.

Tags: #mariupol #humanitarian_corridors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:58 20.04.2022
We do not hear Russia's response to offer to exchange civilians, defenders of Mariupol - Zelensky

We do not hear Russia's response to offer to exchange civilians, defenders of Mariupol - Zelensky

19:31 19.04.2022
Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

19:26 19.04.2022
Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

18:27 19.04.2022
Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

19:40 18.04.2022
Vereschuk: Kyiv demands from Russian leadership opening of humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for civilians

Vereschuk: Kyiv demands from Russian leadership opening of humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for civilians

12:12 17.04.2022
We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

15:24 16.04.2022
Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

21:32 15.04.2022
Enemy trying to attack in separate directions, air strikes on Mariupol continue – AFU General Staff

Enemy trying to attack in separate directions, air strikes on Mariupol continue – AFU General Staff

13:56 15.04.2022
Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

20:45 12.04.2022
Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

LATEST

EU to clarify exact nature of support it can provide to Ukraine in rebuilding

UN Secretary General requests meetings with Ukrainian, Russian presidents

We ready for each format of exchanging our people in Mariupol for Russians – Zelensky

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

Intl working group develops proposals for further strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

Ukraine proposes to Energy Community tougher sanctions against Russia, set of measures for energy independence from aggressor

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD