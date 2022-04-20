Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

The humanitarian corridor from Mariupol did not work as planned today, the Russian occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire and timely transportation of people, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"Unfortunately, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol today did not work as planned. Due to the lack of control over their own military on the ground, the occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire. Due to the inherent disorganization and slovenliness, the occupiers were unable to ensure the timely delivery of people to point where dozens of our buses and ambulances were waiting," Vereschuk said on her Telegram channel.

The minister said "our efforts in the Mariupol direction" will be resumed tomorrow morning.