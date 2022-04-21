Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

Russia has not fulfilled its obligations during the negotiations with Ukraine and blocked the departure of buses with civilians from the besieged Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Russia agreed on such a corridor the day before [from Mariupol to Zaporizhia]. Everything that you see during the day, when people are not allowed out, when buses do not go and there is no evacuation, this is a violation of Russia's guarantees. And this needs to be talk all the time," Vereschuk said during a conversation with reporters on Thursday, a video excerpt of which is published by Radio Liberty in Telegram.

According to her, Russia committed a crime because it blocked the work of the corridor agreed in accordance with international humanitarian law for the evacuation of the population.

In addition, the minister said the day before, when the parties also managed to agree on the opening of a gum corridor from Mariupol, the invaders jammed mobile communications, and therefore most civilians in the city could not find out about the evacuation.

In turn, Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko, said that 79 citizens who on Wednesday managed to escape from the city besieged by the Russians had already arrived in Zaporizhia.

"We are fighting for every citizen of Mariupol. Our main goal is to save people who are still hostages in the besieged Mariupol. For the sake of this goal, the entire civilized world must join forces. We must wrest every citizen of Mariupol from this captivity and help them recover for later life," he said.