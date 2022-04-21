Facts

19:16 21.04.2022

Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

Russia has not fulfilled its obligations during the negotiations with Ukraine and blocked the departure of buses with civilians from the besieged Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Russia agreed on such a corridor the day before [from Mariupol to Zaporizhia]. Everything that you see during the day, when people are not allowed out, when buses do not go and there is no evacuation, this is a violation of Russia's guarantees. And this needs to be talk all the time," Vereschuk said during a conversation with reporters on Thursday, a video excerpt of which is published by Radio Liberty in Telegram.

According to her, Russia committed a crime because it blocked the work of the corridor agreed in accordance with international humanitarian law for the evacuation of the population.

In addition, the minister said the day before, when the parties also managed to agree on the opening of a gum corridor from Mariupol, the invaders jammed mobile communications, and therefore most civilians in the city could not find out about the evacuation.

In turn, Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko, said that 79 citizens who on Wednesday managed to escape from the city besieged by the Russians had already arrived in Zaporizhia.

"We are fighting for every citizen of Mariupol. Our main goal is to save people who are still hostages in the besieged Mariupol. For the sake of this goal, the entire civilized world must join forces. We must wrest every citizen of Mariupol from this captivity and help them recover for later life," he said.

20:09 21.04.2022
Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

17:22 21.04.2022
Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

14:21 21.04.2022
German FM says she and Russia discussing opening of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol

10:54 21.04.2022
Podoliak ready to hold special round of talks in Mariupol with Russia’s reps for withdrawal of military and civilian

20:51 20.04.2022
Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

08:58 20.04.2022
We do not hear Russia's response to offer to exchange civilians, defenders of Mariupol - Zelensky

19:31 19.04.2022
Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

19:26 19.04.2022
Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

18:27 19.04.2022
Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

19:40 18.04.2022
Vereschuk: Kyiv demands from Russian leadership opening of humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for civilians

