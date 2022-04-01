Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Any initiatives to establish peace in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine should not freeze the conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We must have different solutions on the table for any scenario, and therefore the initiatives that come from the Polish government are useful, because Poland is a member of NATO and has the ability to promote certain initiatives within the Alliance. But we have only one warning about any initiative that is now being voiced by this or that country: these initiatives should not freeze the conflict," Kuleba said at a briefing in Warsaw on Friday.

The minister pointed out that since February 24, additional territories of Ukraine were temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, therefore Russia should return to the positions it held as of February 23.

"Our principled position is that Russia should return to the positions it held as of February 23, and not a single initiative that will contribute to the current status quo meets Ukrainian interests," Kuleba explained.

The minister said that he had a very frank and meaningful conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Jarosław Kaczyński.

"I am very grateful to him for the fact that we were able to discuss this issue very calmly and in detail, and I found complete understanding with Mr. Kaczyński on the Ukrainian position, and I also see Mr. Kaczyński's sincere desire to help Ukraine," he added.

Kuleba stressed that now there are no doubts or misunderstandings around the issue of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine proposed by Poland.