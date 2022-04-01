Facts

14:54 01.04.2022

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

2 min read
Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Any initiatives to establish peace in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine should not freeze the conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We must have different solutions on the table for any scenario, and therefore the initiatives that come from the Polish government are useful, because Poland is a member of NATO and has the ability to promote certain initiatives within the Alliance. But we have only one warning about any initiative that is now being voiced by this or that country: these initiatives should not freeze the conflict," Kuleba said at a briefing in Warsaw on Friday.

The minister pointed out that since February 24, additional territories of Ukraine were temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, therefore Russia should return to the positions it held as of February 23.

"Our principled position is that Russia should return to the positions it held as of February 23, and not a single initiative that will contribute to the current status quo meets Ukrainian interests," Kuleba explained.

The minister said that he had a very frank and meaningful conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Jarosław Kaczyński.

"I am very grateful to him for the fact that we were able to discuss this issue very calmly and in detail, and I found complete understanding with Mr. Kaczyński on the Ukrainian position, and I also see Mr. Kaczyński's sincere desire to help Ukraine," he added.

Kuleba stressed that now there are no doubts or misunderstandings around the issue of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine proposed by Poland.

Tags: #initiative
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:39 07.03.2022
Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

12:41 05.03.2022
Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

11:52 01.03.2022
Intl volunteer team launches Nuremberg 2022 project with info about Putin's crimes against civilian population of Ukraine – MP Honcharenko

Intl volunteer team launches Nuremberg 2022 project with info about Putin's crimes against civilian population of Ukraine – MP Honcharenko

11:57 24.06.2015
Central Bank designates Bank Financial Initiative as insolvent

Central Bank designates Bank Financial Initiative as insolvent

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Some 28 people die as a result of shelling of regional administration building in Mykolaiv - Kim

LATEST

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Germany approves supply of APC of GDR era to Ukraine – media

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Ukraine continues to insist on closing skies, but considers issue realistically – Yermak

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Passenger traffic on border's western section remains stable on March 31 – border guards

Some 28 people die as a result of shelling of regional administration building in Mykolaiv - Kim

Interior Ministry urges residents of Kyiv region not to rush to return home after liberation of territories

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD