Facts

18:06 20.12.2023

European Commission launches three new initiatives to support Ukrainian researchers, innovators

1 min read
European Commission launches three new initiatives to support Ukrainian researchers, innovators

The European Commission launched three new initiatives on December 20 to promote the development of EU research and innovation cooperation with Ukraine.

As reported on the European Commission website, New Horizon Europe Office has been launched in Kyiv; a new action by the European Innovation Council (EIC) to support the Ukrainian deep tech community and the community hub of the New European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT).

It is indicated that the new Horizon Europe office will raise awareness on opportunities for Ukraine's participation in collaborative research and innovation projects under Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme. It will do so by promoting Horizon Europe in Ukraine and supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Research Area, while providing support to Ukraine's National Contact Points for Horizon Europe. The National Research Foundation of Ukraine is hosting the Horizon Europe Office.

 

