Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Ukraine has not yet received Russia's response to the proposals voiced at the talks in Istanbul, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"No, we have not yet received full-fledged answers to the proposals that were voiced in Istanbul. We see certain public comments that come from Russian officials, but we are waiting for a full-fledged formal response from Russia. From this response, it will become clear whether Russia continues to speak the language of ultimatums directly or camouflaged, or whether it has finally moved on to a constructive discussion of the agenda and the search for mutually acceptable solutions," Kuleba said at a briefing in Warsaw on Friday.