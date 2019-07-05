Kharkiv airport raises passenger traffic by 26% in H1, 2019

Passenger traffic at Kharkiv International Airport in January-June 2019 amounted to 552,600 people, which is 26% more than in the same period of 2018.

According to the airport's Facebook page, almost 2,500 departures from the airport were made in the six months.

In June 2019, some 124,400 people used the airport's services, which is 9% more than in June 2018.

The most popular destinations in June of this year were Antalya, Kyiv, Istanbul, Sharm el-Sheikh, and Vienna.

As reported, passenger traffic at Kharkiv airport in 2018 was 962,500 people, which is 19% more than in 2017.