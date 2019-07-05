Economy

16:09 05.07.2019

Kharkiv airport raises passenger traffic by 26% in H1, 2019

1 min read
Kharkiv airport raises passenger traffic by 26% in H1, 2019

Passenger traffic at Kharkiv International Airport in January-June 2019 amounted to 552,600 people, which is 26% more than in the same period of 2018.

According to the airport's Facebook page, almost 2,500 departures from the airport were made in the six months.

In June 2019, some 124,400 people used the airport's services, which is 9% more than in June 2018.

The most popular destinations in June of this year were Antalya, Kyiv, Istanbul, Sharm el-Sheikh, and Vienna.

As reported, passenger traffic at Kharkiv airport in 2018 was 962,500 people, which is 19% more than in 2017.

Tags: #kharkiv_airlines #kharkiv #passenger_traffic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:26 19.06.2019
Kharkiv City Council votes to rename Hryhorenko Avenue to Zhukov Avenue

Kharkiv City Council votes to rename Hryhorenko Avenue to Zhukov Avenue

14:52 18.06.2019
Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

18:47 03.06.2019
Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

12:34 03.05.2019
South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

16:03 21.04.2019
No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

14:24 21.04.2019
Police checking information about bomb at airport, hotel and shopping center in Kharkiv

Police checking information about bomb at airport, hotel and shopping center in Kharkiv

11:00 26.03.2019
Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

11:24 22.03.2019
SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

09:40 21.03.2019
Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

PM criticizes judge's decision to lock payment dividends for 2018 by Naftogaz

Ukraine's preparations for termination of gas transit by Gazprom from 2020 under threat over fall in production by Ukrgazvydobuvannia

LATEST

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

Ukraine's forex reserves 6.4% up in June 2019

Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

Kolomoisky says assets worth $7.5-8 bln

Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

Agriculture ministry compensates UAH 383 mln to farmers under livestock breeding program

UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD