In Melitopol, invaders take three directors of local schools in unknown direction

Russian occupiers took away in an unknown direction three directors of schools in Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, who wrote letters of resignation after the demand of the occupying authorities to resume the educational process in the city, as well as those who declared a threat to schoolchildren.

As one of Melitopol information sites reported on Thursday, March 31, directors of all schools in Melitopol wrote letters of resignation. At the same time, directors of schools No. 4 Anzhelina Kovalenko, No. 13 Olena Halatsan and Lyceum No. 9 Liudmyla Chuhay openly declared to the collaborators who are forcing Melitopol teachers to work in the occupation, that they refuse to cooperate with the authorities of the invaders and that it is unsafe to resume classes for children at schools. As a result, self-proclaimed mayor of Melitopol Halyna Danylchenko ordered the Russian military to expel disobedient school administrators from the city.

The publication reports that on Thursday evening the invaders came to the houses of three directors and took them away in an unknown direction.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov addressed Danylchenko live on air: "If you want to make a living shield out of children and take them hostage, then start with your children and grandchildren. You have no moral right to expose the children of Melitopol to danger. You can start with yourself. Don't hide behind Russian soldiers who hide their faces from the cameras!"

He thanked all the directors and teachers of Melitopol for their position and unwillingness to cooperate with the invaders.