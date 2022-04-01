Facts

13:32 01.04.2022

In Melitopol, invaders take three directors of local schools in unknown direction

2 min read

Russian occupiers took away in an unknown direction three directors of schools in Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, who wrote letters of resignation after the demand of the occupying authorities to resume the educational process in the city, as well as those who declared a threat to schoolchildren.

As one of Melitopol information sites reported on Thursday, March 31, directors of all schools in Melitopol wrote letters of resignation. At the same time, directors of schools No. 4 Anzhelina Kovalenko, No. 13 Olena Halatsan and Lyceum No. 9 Liudmyla Chuhay openly declared to the collaborators who are forcing Melitopol teachers to work in the occupation, that they refuse to cooperate with the authorities of the invaders and that it is unsafe to resume classes for children at schools. As a result, self-proclaimed mayor of Melitopol Halyna Danylchenko ordered the Russian military to expel disobedient school administrators from the city.

The publication reports that on Thursday evening the invaders came to the houses of three directors and took them away in an unknown direction.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov addressed Danylchenko live on air: "If you want to make a living shield out of children and take them hostage, then start with your children and grandchildren. You have no moral right to expose the children of Melitopol to danger. You can start with yourself. Don't hide behind Russian soldiers who hide their faces from the cameras!"

He thanked all the directors and teachers of Melitopol for their position and unwillingness to cooperate with the invaders.

Tags: #schools #director #melitopol #invaders
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:03 01.04.2022
Russian troops take agri equipment stolen in Melitopol to Chechnya, Russia

Russian troops take agri equipment stolen in Melitopol to Chechnya, Russia

10:07 01.04.2022
Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

10:02 01.04.2022
Invaders take away humanitarian aid sent to residents of Melitopol

Invaders take away humanitarian aid sent to residents of Melitopol

11:09 26.03.2022
Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

14:22 25.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, cities of Donbas, try to break through defenses of Izium - Defense Ministry

Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, cities of Donbas, try to break through defenses of Izium - Defense Ministry

16:22 17.03.2022
Inability to counterattack Ukrainian army makes fighting by Russian forces in Kyiv region chaotic – Kyiv region police chief

Inability to counterattack Ukrainian army makes fighting by Russian forces in Kyiv region chaotic – Kyiv region police chief

09:03 17.03.2022
Metitopol mayor exchanged for nine russian conscripts – presidential press secretary

Metitopol mayor exchanged for nine russian conscripts – presidential press secretary

19:21 16.03.2022
Mayor of Melitopol freed from Russian captivity – Yermak

Mayor of Melitopol freed from Russian captivity – Yermak

14:26 16.03.2022
Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

21:01 14.03.2022
Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

LATEST

After occupiers left Chornobyl NPP it operating normally – director

Nine 'green corridors' open in Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions on Friday – Vereschuk

Zelensky, Macron discuss course of talk process with Russia

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Germany approves supply of APC of GDR era to Ukraine – media

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Ukraine continues to insist on closing skies, but considers issue realistically – Yermak

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD