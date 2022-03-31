Volodymyr Klitschko goes to Germany to hold talks on providing support to Ukraine

Volodymyr Klitschko, as a member of the Ukrainian delegation, left for Germany, where negotiations on political and economic support for Ukraine are planned, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Volodymyr went with a delegation from Ukraine to hold meetings in Germany. The planned meetings with politicians and officials of the Federal Republic of Germany are for political support of Ukraine, economic, humanitarian and military assistance to our state," Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

The mayor of Kyiv stressed the importance of consolidating all efforts to support Ukraine.

"Today, it is very important to unite all forces – in Ukraine and to consolidate the position and actions of the partner countries of our state," he said.