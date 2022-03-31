Facts

13:45 31.03.2022

Volodymyr Klitschko goes to Germany to hold talks on providing support to Ukraine

1 min read
Volodymyr Klitschko goes to Germany to hold talks on providing support to Ukraine

Volodymyr Klitschko, as a member of the Ukrainian delegation, left for Germany, where negotiations on political and economic support for Ukraine are planned, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Volodymyr went with a delegation from Ukraine to hold meetings in Germany. The planned meetings with politicians and officials of the Federal Republic of Germany are for political support of Ukraine, economic, humanitarian and military assistance to our state," Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

The mayor of Kyiv stressed the importance of consolidating all efforts to support Ukraine.

"Today, it is very important to unite all forces – in Ukraine and to consolidate the position and actions of the partner countries of our state," he said.

Tags: #klitschko #germany #negotiations
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:43 31.03.2022
Abramovich 'plays very positive role' in Ukraine-Russia talks – Arakhamia

Abramovich 'plays very positive role' in Ukraine-Russia talks – Arakhamia

20:31 29.03.2022
Ukraine's eurobonds rise by 10.9%-16.6% on news about talks in Istanbul

Ukraine's eurobonds rise by 10.9%-16.6% on news about talks in Istanbul

18:54 29.03.2022
Enemies abduct 11 mayors, eight other officials of municipalities since Feb 24 – Klitschko

Enemies abduct 11 mayors, eight other officials of municipalities since Feb 24 – Klitschko

16:53 29.03.2022
Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

10:02 29.03.2022
Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

20:38 28.03.2022
Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

14:43 26.03.2022
No curfew to be in Kyiv, Kyiv region on Sunday afternoon - Klitschko

No curfew to be in Kyiv, Kyiv region on Sunday afternoon - Klitschko

21:03 25.03.2022
Russia sticks to ultimatums in talks with Ukraine, we need sanctions, military assistance to stimulate constructive approach – Kuleba

Russia sticks to ultimatums in talks with Ukraine, we need sanctions, military assistance to stimulate constructive approach – Kuleba

17:11 25.03.2022
Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

20:59 24.03.2022
Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

ICRC prepares free passage from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1

LATEST

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Australia slapping 35% duties on all imports from Russia, Belarus

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova down to 96,000

British intelligence claims Russia massively misjudges situation in Ukraine – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD