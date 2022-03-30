Emergency Service: As result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, 15 killed, 33 wounded

The State Emergency Service reports 15 killed and 33 wounded as a result of the shelling and collapse of the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, rescue work continues.

Some 35 people and 8 units of equipment were involved in rescue work from the State Emergency Service.