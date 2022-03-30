Facts

18:07 30.03.2022

Emergency Service: As result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, 15 killed, 33 wounded

The State Emergency Service reports 15 killed and 33 wounded as a result of the shelling and collapse of the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, rescue work continues.

"As of 16.00, as a result of the shelling of the Regional State Administration building, some 15 people were killed and 33 were wounded. Search and rescue work continues," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Some 35 people and 8 units of equipment were involved in rescue work from the State Emergency Service.

Tags: #victims #administration #mykolaiv
