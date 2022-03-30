Occupants deport over 70 women in labor, doctors from Mariupol maternity hospital - Ombudsman

The occupiers have taken more than 70 people in maternity hospital No. 2 - women in labor and doctors from Mariupol, to the Russian Federation or to the occupied territories, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova reported.

"The enemy continues the forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens from their places of permanent residence to the temporarily occupied territories or to the territory of the Russian Federation. The enemy took more than 70 people - women in labor and doctors from maternity hospital No. 2 in the Left Bank district of Mariupol, which is under the blockade of Russian troops," Denisova said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Ombudswoman reported that such actions of the occupiers threaten the life and health of women and newborn children, violate their right to life, liberty and personal integrity, guaranteed by Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.