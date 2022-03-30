Facts

13:02 30.03.2022

Occupants deport over 70 women in labor, doctors from Mariupol maternity hospital - Ombudsman

1 min read
Occupants deport over 70 women in labor, doctors from Mariupol maternity hospital - Ombudsman

The occupiers have taken more than 70 people in maternity hospital No. 2 - women in labor and doctors from Mariupol, to the Russian Federation or to the occupied territories, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova reported.

"The enemy continues the forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens from their places of permanent residence to the temporarily occupied territories or to the territory of the Russian Federation. The enemy took more than 70 people - women in labor and doctors from maternity hospital No. 2 in the Left Bank district of Mariupol, which is under the blockade of Russian troops," Denisova said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Ombudswoman reported that such actions of the occupiers threaten the life and health of women and newborn children, violate their right to life, liberty and personal integrity, guaranteed by Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Tags: #mariupol #maternity_hospital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 30.03.2022
EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

12:34 29.03.2022
AFU continue to hold all-round defense of Mariupol, restrain enemy advance in Chernihiv - General Staff

AFU continue to hold all-round defense of Mariupol, restrain enemy advance in Chernihiv - General Staff

17:24 28.03.2022
Prosecutor General: What is happening today in Mariupol can be qualified as genocide

Prosecutor General: What is happening today in Mariupol can be qualified as genocide

17:21 28.03.2022
In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

09:54 28.03.2022
Ukrainian military refuses to leave Mariupol, they cannot leave wounded and dead – Zelensky

Ukrainian military refuses to leave Mariupol, they cannot leave wounded and dead – Zelensky

19:19 26.03.2022
Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

18:46 26.03.2022
Invaders forcibly take doctors, patients out of hospital in Mariupol – Mariupol City Council

Invaders forcibly take doctors, patients out of hospital in Mariupol – Mariupol City Council

20:05 24.03.2022
France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

14:28 24.03.2022
Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

11:59 24.03.2022
Russia-occupying force forcibly evacuating thousands of Mariupol residents to Russia, buses for evacuation to Zaporizhia blocked

Russia-occupying force forcibly evacuating thousands of Mariupol residents to Russia, buses for evacuation to Zaporizhia blocked

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 4 mln people flee Ukraine since start of full-scale war unleashed by Russia – UN

Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Statement by Ukrainian MFA: unguided drifting mines captured in Sevastopol in 2014 and used by Russian Navy in Black Sea threaten civilian shipping

We demand that UNSC immediately take measures to demilitarize Exclusion Zone, introduce UN special mission there – Vereschuk

Russia deploys about 2,000 military personnel from military bases in Russia-occupied Georgia to Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Poland ready to provide Ukraine with more humanitarian, financial, political support – Kuleba

Some settlements of Zhytomyr region suffer from enemy shelling

IAEA head announces consideration of specific steps to urgently provide assistance to Ukraine to protect nuclear facilities

Over 4 mln people flee Ukraine since start of full-scale war unleashed by Russia – UN

Withdrawal of Russian troops from Chornobyl, Zaporizhia NPPs should be considered at different levels – IAEA head

Prymorsk mayor swaps himself for his father captured by Russians

Russian army commanders sending military instructors to fight in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Estonia offering to rebuild Ukraine using Russia's oil, gas revenues

Ukrhydroenergo intends to export electricity to Europe – CEO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD