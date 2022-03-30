Facts

12:12 30.03.2022

Statement by Ukrainian MFA: unguided drifting mines captured in Sevastopol in 2014 and used by Russian Navy in Black Sea threaten civilian shipping

3 min read
Statement by Ukrainian MFA: unguided drifting mines captured in Sevastopol in 2014 and used by Russian Navy in Black Sea threaten civilian shipping

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said that since the beginning of the large-scale aggressive war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation has been intensifying the illegal activities of its naval forces in the Black Sea – using unguided drifting ammunition.

"In addition to capturing and destroying civilian ships, bombarding the territory of Ukraine from the sea, Russia has come up with a new method of sea robbery, which is the use of sea mines as unguided drifting ammunition. It was these drifting mines that were discovered on March 26 and on March 28, 2022 off the coast of Turkey and Romania," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday evening.

Based on the results of the identification, it was established that these are sea mines, which at the beginning of 2022 were not registered with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"These mines were seized by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in 2014 during the military invasion and temporary occupation of the Ukrainian city of Sevastopol by Russia. Therefore, Russia, using naval mines from military depots seized in 2014, deliberately resorts to provocations and discrediting Ukraine in front of international partners," the ministry said.

By such actions, the aggressor state seeks to hide its illegal activities in the Black Sea, which is contrary to the principles and norms of international maritime and humanitarian law and to evade responsibility for war crimes and sea robbery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the conscious use of drifting sea mines by Russia turns them into a de facto weapon of indiscriminate action, which threatens, first of all, civilian navigation and human life at sea in the entire water area not only of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, but also of the Kerch and Black Sea straits.

"Responsibility for the use of drifting naval mines, as well as their unpredictable consequences, lies solely with the Russian Federation and its naval forces. Ukraine insists on bringing Russia to international responsibility for illegal actions in the Black Sea, war crimes and, in particular, the use of naval mines as a weapon of indiscriminate action, uncontrollably distributed by the Black Sea," the ministry said.

"Ukraine, in compliance with its international obligations, notified the International Maritime Organization on the use of drifting mines by Russia in the Black Sea, including during an extraordinary session of the Council and within the framework of the IMO Legal Committee, as well as international partners through the channels of the International Automated Maritime Navigation Safety System (NAVTEX)," the Ukrainian ministry said.

Tags: #russia #mfa #ammo #discreditation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 30.03.2022
Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

18:16 29.03.2022
USA ready, if necessary, to participate in implementation of agreements on Ukraine's security – Blinken

USA ready, if necessary, to participate in implementation of agreements on Ukraine's security – Blinken

17:25 29.03.2022
Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats on charges of espionage – media

Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats on charges of espionage – media

15:50 29.03.2022
Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

11:04 29.03.2022
UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

10:02 29.03.2022
Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

09:41 29.03.2022
Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

09:29 29.03.2022
Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

20:38 28.03.2022
Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

09:52 27.03.2022
Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We demand that UNSC immediately take measures to demilitarize Exclusion Zone, introduce UN special mission there – Vereschuk

Russia deploys about 2,000 military personnel from military bases in Russia-occupied Georgia to Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

Some 145 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Signals from negotiation platforms with Russia can be called positive, but they do not drown out shell explosions – Zelensky

LATEST

Occupants deport over 70 women in labor, doctors from Mariupol maternity hospital - Ombudsman

EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

Lysychansk come under intense enemy shelling, houses destroyed, people stay under rubble – Emergency Service

Russian occupiers shell Nizhyn, one person killed, six civilians wounded, incl one child - mayor

Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Culture ministry calls on UNESCO to hold 45th session in Lviv, expel Russia from organization

IAEA head visiting Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP on Wed

AFU reports 17,300 KIA Russian soldiers since Feb 24

Some 185 transformer substations blacked out due to shelling, more than 30,000 residents left without electricity near Severodonetsk – regional authorities

Macron, after conversation with Putin, that conditions for evacuation of Mariupol residents not met now said - media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD