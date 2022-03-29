Facts

19:29 29.03.2022

Russian military intelligence draws Ukrainian children into war – SBU

2 min read
Russian military intelligence draws Ukrainian children into war – SBU

The operatives of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kharkiv region exposed a young guy who was recruited by Russian military intelligence as a fire spotter.

"The occupiers established contact with the child using the Telegram mobile messenger. The Russian military promised to pay money for information about the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Kharkiv," the SBU in Kharkiv region said on Facebook.

The special service published a video in which the child admits that he was engaged in coordinating the fire on the instructions of representatives of the aggressor country.

"I saw a [Russian] ad on Telegram and they said if you tell us the location, we will give you money... I was coordinating the fire on Telegram," the boy said.

According to him, having received what they wanted, his "customers" started to respond less frequently, and then they stopped altogether, and they did not pay any money.

In the same video, the father of the child says that he is very ashamed and very sorry for his son's act, and urges parents to control the behavior of children.

The SBU also appeals to citizens with a similar appeal.

The SBU calls on parents to exercise control over the behavior of their children on the Internet, and all citizens of Ukraine not to trust enemy propaganda.

