14:52 29.03.2022

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence publishes list of Russian FSB employees operating in EU countries

The Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has published a list of employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation who, according to its intelligence, operate on the territory of the European Union states.

"The Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine has received a list of servicemen from the 54 training center for intelligence units who commit war crimes against the people of Ukraine," the agency said on Facebook.

The agency's website contains a complete list of 620 people, the list contains full name, place of work, registration address, passport details, taxpayer identification numbers.

