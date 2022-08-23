Facts

14:38 23.08.2022

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

2 min read
The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation plans to carry out a series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass casualties among the civilian population, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

“Support for the war is falling in russia. The kremlin needs public mobilization. The FSB is expected to organize a series of terrorist attacks in russian cities with mass civilian casualties. Dugina is the first in the row. Unlike russia, Ukraine is not at war with civilians,” Danilov said on Twitter.

The first victim in this row, according to him, was the deceased daughter of the Russian philosopher and propagandist Alexander Dugin - Daria.

As reported, on August 20, a car belonging to Russian propagandist Alexander Dugin was blown up in Moscow region near the village of Bolshye Vyazemy. There was Dugin's daughter in the car, who died on the spot. The propagandist himself, according to Russian reports, was hospitalized after the death of his daughter.

Two days later, the FSB of the Russian Federation announced that Daria's murder had been solved, accusing Ukrainian Natalia Vovk of involvement, who arrived in Russia on July 23 with her 12-year-old daughter. It is reported that Vovk is allegedly listed as part of the Azov regiment.

The Azov regiment stated that Vovk has nothing to do with the regiment, the terrorist attack itself is preparation for a "tribunal" over Ukrainian prisoners of war.

