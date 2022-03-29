Facts

11:13 29.03.2022

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

1 min read
NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has considers it unacceptable for Russia to restrict the circulation of the hryvnia and replace it with rubles in territories that are temporarily not controlled by the authorities or are under the threat of capture, in particular, in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

According to the press service of the NBU on Tuesday, information about such actions comes from banks and the media.

The NBU stressed that the hryvnia is the only currency of Ukraine, and the issue and circulation of other currencies on the territory of Ukraine is prohibited.

The regulator pointed out that such actions are impossible without the support of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and urged it to immediately stop the introduction of rubles into circulation in these territories.

In addition, restrictions on the circulation of cash and non-cash hryvnia on the territory of Ukraine violate international law.

The NBU also appealed to the Office of the General Prosecutor to take these actions into account when preparing claims to international courts.

Tags: #nbu #hryvnias #occupied_territories #circulation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:46 27.03.2022
Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

13:29 27.03.2022
There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

11:11 26.03.2022
NBU 'net' sale increases to $352.7 mln, EUR 241.7 mln this week

NBU 'net' sale increases to $352.7 mln, EUR 241.7 mln this week

15:06 22.03.2022
Women, children forcibly taken out of occupied territories of Donbas to Russia – Denisova

Women, children forcibly taken out of occupied territories of Donbas to Russia – Denisova

09:45 22.03.2022
NBU limits UAH 100,000/month quasi cash operations and P2P transfers abroad

NBU limits UAH 100,000/month quasi cash operations and P2P transfers abroad

09:42 22.03.2022
NBU raises limit for withdrawing cash from foreign currency accounts to UAH 100,000

NBU raises limit for withdrawing cash from foreign currency accounts to UAH 100,000

15:29 17.03.2022
Some UAH 12 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU, UAH 11.9 bln spent

Some UAH 12 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU, UAH 11.9 bln spent

17:00 15.03.2022
Verkhovna Rada gives additional authorities to NBU

Verkhovna Rada gives additional authorities to NBU

11:21 15.03.2022
Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

14:41 14.03.2022
NBU calls on FinCEN to launch investigations into intl companies with Russian capital

NBU calls on FinCEN to launch investigations into intl companies with Russian capital

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

Erdogan hopes to arrange meeting between presidents of Russia, Ukraine after Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

Occupiers pushed away from Kyiv – Zelensky

LATEST

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

Bloomberg suspends work in Russia, Belarus

Russia won't export gas without payment - Peskov

MPs propose imprisoning for up to 5 years for using symbols of support for Russia's attack on Ukraine

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

Erdogan hopes to arrange meeting between presidents of Russia, Ukraine after Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul

Health of citizens out of threat after another missile attack on oil depot in Rivne region - head of Regional Military Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD