NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has considers it unacceptable for Russia to restrict the circulation of the hryvnia and replace it with rubles in territories that are temporarily not controlled by the authorities or are under the threat of capture, in particular, in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

According to the press service of the NBU on Tuesday, information about such actions comes from banks and the media.

The NBU stressed that the hryvnia is the only currency of Ukraine, and the issue and circulation of other currencies on the territory of Ukraine is prohibited.

The regulator pointed out that such actions are impossible without the support of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and urged it to immediately stop the introduction of rubles into circulation in these territories.

In addition, restrictions on the circulation of cash and non-cash hryvnia on the territory of Ukraine violate international law.

The NBU also appealed to the Office of the General Prosecutor to take these actions into account when preparing claims to international courts.