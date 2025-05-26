Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Member companies of the European Business Association (EBA) have appealed to several public agencies and the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to consider postponing the implementation of new requirements for regulating the circulation of chemical substances.

As reported on the EBA website on Monday, this concerns the implementation of Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Classification, Labelling, and Packaging (CLP) Regulations in Ukraine. The REACH Regulation requires mandatory registration of all chemical substances produced or imported into Ukraine, with submission of relevant information to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. The CLP Regulation provides for the classification and labeling of chemical substances in accordance with the international GHS system, as well as submission of notifications to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Health.

"The business community supports the gradual approximation to European standards, but emphasizes the importance of creating detailed information on the practical aspects of the implementation of both regulations. In particular, this concerns the procedure for pre-registration of substances, the status of the launch of the State Register of Chemical Substances, plans for the coverage of agrochemicals, as well as deadlines and responsible authorities," the association said.

In addition, business representatives say it is worth ensuring constant communication with state authorities, conducting consultations and creating conditions for gradual adaptation to new requirements. Company representatives consider it advisable to introduce a transition period and provide sufficient time for preparation, in particular for updating documentation, training personnel and organizing internal processes.

Separately, it is indicated that it is advisable to consider the possibility of postponing the implementation of the requirements until 2030 or until the creation of the appropriate infrastructure for their implementation.

The association appealed, in particular, to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, as well as the parliamentary committee on environmental policy and nature management. In addition to postponing the implementation of new requirements until 2030 to create the necessary conditions, the business also asks to provide up-to-date information on the implementation of the REACH and CLP Regulations and long-term plans in this area, to create joint working groups with business representatives and continue the dialogue on the specifics of the implementation of the regulations and to provide a transition period for business.