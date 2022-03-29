Occupiers pushed away from Kyiv – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other power structures of the Ukrainian state are pushing Russian troops away from Kyiv, but the situation remains tense.

"Today we have good news. Our defenders are advancing in Kyiv region. They are regaining control over the territory. They have liberated Irpin. Well done! I am grateful to each and every one! The occupiers are being pushed away from Irpin, pushed away from Kyiv," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

At the same time, according to him, it is still too early to talk about security in this part of Kyiv region.

"Fighting continues. Russian troops control the north of Kyiv region, have resources and manpower. They are trying to restore their destroyed units. The level of their losses, even at 90%, is not an argument for them to stop. Hundreds and hundreds of units of burned and abandoned enemy equipment do not convince them that this will happen to everyone. Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Donbas, southern Ukraine... The situation remains tense everywhere," he said.