16:12 28.03.2022

Tkachenko: About 100 world cultural institutions ban Russian culture

Tkachenko: About 100 world cultural institutions ban Russian culture

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko says that about 100 cultural institutions around the world have already stopped cooperating with Russia.

"About 100 cultural institutions banned Russian culture. I do not get tired of thanking the international cultural community for their unprecedented support," Tkachenko said on the Telegam channel.

He said the world's largest museums, music and film festivals, leading theaters and reputable auctions "already stand with us."

