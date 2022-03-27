Facts

18:43 27.03.2022

Russian troops damage building of Neutron Source nuclear installation in Kharkiv – Nuclear Inspectorate

The Neutron Source subcritical nuclear facility in Kharkiv, as a result of another shelling by Russian invader troops, received significant damage to the heat-insulating cladding of the building, and partial shedding of cladding materials in the experimental hall of the facility was also recorded, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported.

"Personnel continue to inspect the buildings, structures and equipment of the facility to identify any damage," the inspectorate said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

At the same time, the agency emphasized that the probability of new damage to the nuclear installation remains high due to the constant shelling by the troops of the aggressor country of the area where it is located.

It noted that the personnel are trying to take measures to eliminate the consequences of hostilities and maintain the equipment of the nuclear installation in working condition, as much as possible in the conditions of constant shelling and bombing of the site.

The agency once again stressed that the Neutron Source nuclear facility, like any other nuclear installation, is not designed for operation in combat conditions.

"Continued shelling of the site can lead to severe radiation consequences with contamination of nearby areas," it warns.

