10:55 27.03.2022

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

The price for the security of Ukraine and Europe is very specific – these are aircraft for Ukraine, these are tanks for our state, anti-missile defense and anti-ship weapons, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Saturday evening.

"This is what our partners have, this is what they have covered with dust. It cannot be acceptable if the Baltic states, Poland, Slovakia, the entire east of Europe are at risk of Russian capture. They will appear only because the aircraft will remain somewhere in the hangars," he said.

"Only 1% of all NATO aircraft and 1% of all NATO tanks. We have been waiting for 31 days already. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really Moscow still through intimidation?" Zelensky asked.

Tags: #security #weapons #aircraft #europe #tanks #missile_defenses
