Zelensky: there will be only one response to Russian troops – hatred, contempt

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there will be only one response from Ukraine and its people to Russian troops – hatred and contempt.

"Every day of our struggle for our state, every manifestation of our resistance in all areas where the occupiers have so far entered, proves that we are a state full of life, which has historical roots and a moral basis throughout its territory. Nothing will help the occupiers," Zelensky said in a video message on Saturday.

"Turning off our television and turning on the cries of Moscow TV presenters, leaflets with propaganda, distribution of rubles. Rubles, which in Russia will soon be taken by weight, and not at face value. Bribery of the marginals, whom the occupiers are looking for in all the trash cans, in order to pretend to be a pro-Russian government, will not help either. There will be only one response to the Russian troops – hatred and contempt. And our Armed Forces will inevitably come," the president added.

That is why, as the head of state noted, "the simplest Ukrainian villagers with their bare hands capture the occupiers from downed Russian aircraft, precisely because the 'tractor troops' of Ukrainian farmers take away Russian equipment in the fields and give it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the newest models, which Russia tried to keep secret."

"And now the occupiers are leaving them on our land and just running away. In principle, they are doing the right thing, because it's better for them to run away from here than to die. And there are simply no other alternatives. And there won't be," he said.

Speaking about the invasion of Russian troops in Slavutych, Zelensky noted that the Russian invaders met the same reaction of Ukrainians there as in the south and east of Ukraine.

"Free Slavutych, which the invaders cannot conquer! Today we were all with you. On your streets. At your protest. And all together we told the occupiers one thing: go home, while you can still walk ... Ukraine is united in the desire to live freely, independently and for the sake of own dreams, and not of other people's sick fantasies," the president summed up.