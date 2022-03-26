Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Russian troops can create not only a missile, but also a combined arms threat to the countries of Eastern Europe if Ukraine's partners do not help it with aircraft, tanks and air defense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a video conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

According to the press service of the President's Office, in the conversation, the head of state reiterated the need to prevent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities from the air and expressed disappointment that the Soviet-made aircraft that Eastern European countries, in particular Poland, have not yet been transferred to Ukraine, despite the fact that these countries and the United States publicly declared their readiness for such a decision.

"If partners do not help Ukraine with planes and tanks, and they have such capabilities, there is a high risk that Russian troops will create not only a missile threat to the territory of our neighbors – friendly Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Baltic countries, but also direct combined arms threat on their borders, near their cities. And they will go further," Zelensky said, adding that these aircraft, tanks and long-range air defense systems would allow Ukraine to turn the tide of hostilities.

The heads of Ukraine and Poland, as well as representatives of their offices, discussed the functioning of the power system of Ukraine in the unified power grid of Europe. The energy ministers of the two states were instructed to extend the consultations after the end of the conversation.

Duda said that Poland has already received 2.3 million Ukrainians and provides them with everything they need.

In turn, Zelensky thanked his Polish counterpart for receiving Ukrainian refugees.

When the conversation between the presidents was coming to an end, Russian missiles hit Lviv, which is located 50 kilometers from the Polish border.