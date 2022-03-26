Facts

20:59 26.03.2022

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

2 min read
Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Russian troops can create not only a missile, but also a combined arms threat to the countries of Eastern Europe if Ukraine's partners do not help it with aircraft, tanks and air defense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a video conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

According to the press service of the President's Office, in the conversation, the head of state reiterated the need to prevent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities from the air and expressed disappointment that the Soviet-made aircraft that Eastern European countries, in particular Poland, have not yet been transferred to Ukraine, despite the fact that these countries and the United States publicly declared their readiness for such a decision.

"If partners do not help Ukraine with planes and tanks, and they have such capabilities, there is a high risk that Russian troops will create not only a missile threat to the territory of our neighbors – friendly Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Baltic countries, but also direct combined arms threat on their borders, near their cities. And they will go further," Zelensky said, adding that these aircraft, tanks and long-range air defense systems would allow Ukraine to turn the tide of hostilities.

The heads of Ukraine and Poland, as well as representatives of their offices, discussed the functioning of the power system of Ukraine in the unified power grid of Europe. The energy ministers of the two states were instructed to extend the consultations after the end of the conversation.

Duda said that Poland has already received 2.3 million Ukrainians and provides them with everything they need.

In turn, Zelensky thanked his Polish counterpart for receiving Ukrainian refugees.

When the conversation between the presidents was coming to an end, Russian missiles hit Lviv, which is located 50 kilometers from the Polish border.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #europe #eastern #threat
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:49 26.03.2022
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

20:44 26.03.2022
Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

16:56 26.03.2022
Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

16:44 26.03.2022
European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

15:22 26.03.2022
Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

12:41 26.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

10:44 26.03.2022
Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

09:03 26.03.2022
Two humanitarian corridors work on Friday, 7,331 people evacuated – Vereschuk

Two humanitarian corridors work on Friday, 7,331 people evacuated – Vereschuk

20:49 25.03.2022
Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

16:29 25.03.2022
KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

LATEST

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Damage caused to infrastructure facilities in new missile strikes – Lviv mayor

Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD