Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky has said that five people have been injured in rocket strikes within Lviv, according to preliminary data.

"What I can tell you as of now: there were two missile strikes within Lviv. Information that a residential building or other infrastructure facilities were hit was not confirmed. According to preliminary data, five people have been injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kozytsky said that the threat of a missile attack still exists.

"Stay in shelters! Don't walk down the street! Don't take pictures of anything! Don't read information in anonymous Telegram channels and don't spread it from there! I'll report everything that can be reported for security reasons," he wrote