Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

The desire of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation to compensate for the loss of manpower in Ukraine by conscripts and the desire of their elites to hide from publicity are destructive for the authoritarian framework of Russia, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said, expressing his confidence.

"In some regions of the Russian Federation, there was an attempt at partial mobilization, in the most depressed and silent regions. However, even there panic began. And to remove it, the speakers of the Russian Ministry of Defense went public with a strange statement: mobilization is really taking place, but it was organized by... Ukrainian intelligence services," Podoliak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Behind this, in his opinion, is an obvious attempt to justify the Russian Federation's own desire to compensate conscripts for the increasingly significant losses of manpower as part of the "brilliant special operation in Ukraine."

In addition, as Podoliak said, at present there is a tendency for the ruling elite of the Russian Federation to leave the public plane.

"They disappeared from the comments. And therefore, either pure propagandists come to the fore, or those who were already written off yesterday and sent to a well-deserved pension in the same Security Council. The most organic in this is Medvedev [deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation]. It is his appearance in the public field directly indicates that the real ruling elite refuses public loyalty and is looking for an opportunity to somehow escape from the "Russian warship," he added.

Both of these processes, as the adviser to the head of the President's Office is sure, are extremely destructive for the authoritarian framework of the aggressor state.