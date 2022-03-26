Facts

17:35 26.03.2022

Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

2 min read
Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

The desire of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation to compensate for the loss of manpower in Ukraine by conscripts and the desire of their elites to hide from publicity are destructive for the authoritarian framework of Russia, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said, expressing his confidence.

"In some regions of the Russian Federation, there was an attempt at partial mobilization, in the most depressed and silent regions. However, even there panic began. And to remove it, the speakers of the Russian Ministry of Defense went public with a strange statement: mobilization is really taking place, but it was organized by... Ukrainian intelligence services," Podoliak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Behind this, in his opinion, is an obvious attempt to justify the Russian Federation's own desire to compensate conscripts for the increasingly significant losses of manpower as part of the "brilliant special operation in Ukraine."

In addition, as Podoliak said, at present there is a tendency for the ruling elite of the Russian Federation to leave the public plane.

"They disappeared from the comments. And therefore, either pure propagandists come to the fore, or those who were already written off yesterday and sent to a well-deserved pension in the same Security Council. The most organic in this is Medvedev [deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation]. It is his appearance in the public field directly indicates that the real ruling elite refuses public loyalty and is looking for an opportunity to somehow escape from the "Russian warship," he added.

Both of these processes, as the adviser to the head of the President's Office is sure, are extremely destructive for the authoritarian framework of the aggressor state.

Tags: #presidents_office #podoliak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:23 23.03.2022
Podoliak urges Ukrainians not to post info about logistics centers in country

Podoliak urges Ukrainians not to post info about logistics centers in country

16:34 20.03.2022
Russian General Staff had absolutely no objective analytics on Ukraine - Podoliak

Russian General Staff had absolutely no objective analytics on Ukraine - Podoliak

16:48 17.03.2022
Key aspects of peace accord are immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Podoliak

Key aspects of peace accord are immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Podoliak

13:08 15.03.2022
Podoliak: We to continue to restrain enemy in all directions

Podoliak: We to continue to restrain enemy in all directions

20:40 07.03.2022
Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

15:19 07.03.2022
Podoliak about Russian army: Barbarians who do not know how to fight, but perfectly able to kill civilians

Podoliak about Russian army: Barbarians who do not know how to fight, but perfectly able to kill civilians

10:05 07.03.2022
Podoliak again urged to close sky over Ukraine

Podoliak again urged to close sky over Ukraine

19:52 28.02.2022
Negotiations are difficult, Russia still looks extremely biased at destructive processes launched by it – Podoliak

Negotiations are difficult, Russia still looks extremely biased at destructive processes launched by it – Podoliak

18:36 28.02.2022
ACCORDING TO RESULTS OF FIRST ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIA TALKS, SIDES DEFINES PRIORITY TOPICS ON WHICH THERE WERE SOLUTIONS - PODOLIAK

ACCORDING TO RESULTS OF FIRST ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIA TALKS, SIDES DEFINES PRIORITY TOPICS ON WHICH THERE WERE SOLUTIONS - PODOLIAK

18:23 28.02.2022
Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

Chernihiv in operational encirclement, authorities plan to take out seriously wounded – mayor

Aggressor continues to move additional units to Ukraine's territory – AFU General Staff

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

LATEST

Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

Chernihiv in operational encirclement, authorities plan to take out seriously wounded – mayor

Biden promises Ukraine unwavering support of U.S. until Ukraine's victory - Kuleba

Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

Number of Ukrainian refugees crossing Polish border decreases recent days - Polish border guard service

Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Aggressor continues to move additional units to Ukraine's territory – AFU General Staff

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD