Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

Three strong explosions occurred in the city of Lviv, local authorities are asking people to stay in shelters and not distribute photos and videos.

"It hit Lviv. We are waiting for information from the military administration. Please do not distribute photos/videos. Stay in shelters," the mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovy, wrote on Facebook.

In turn, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky confirmed that there were three explosions.

"There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the Kryvchytsy side, an air raid alert is now sounding, so everyone should remain calm and stay in shelters," he wrote on Facebook.

There are messages on social networks about huge clouds of black smoke – possibly an oil storage facility is on fire.