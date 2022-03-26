Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Hungary has allowed Ukrainian haulers to carry out all bilateral and transit transportation through the territory of their country without permits until April 30, according to a post on the Facebook page of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

The State Service expresses its gratitude to the Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology for the decision, because it will allow Ukrainian haulers to carry out all the necessary trips to ensure the viability of the country and the Ukrainian economy without being tied to permits and additional administrative barriers," the authority said.

Hungary became the fourth EU country to introduce a temporary permit-free regime.

Previously, the Republic of Latvia allowed all bilateral and transit transportation through the territory of its country without permits for Ukrainian haulers. For their part, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Bulgaria allowed Ukrainian carriers to carry out any transit transportation of goods and passengers to the territory of their countries without permits.