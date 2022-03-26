Facts

16:56 26.03.2022

Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

1 min read
Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Hungary has allowed Ukrainian haulers to carry out all bilateral and transit transportation through the territory of their country without permits until April 30, according to a post on the Facebook page of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

The State Service expresses its gratitude to the Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology for the decision, because it will allow Ukrainian haulers to carry out all the necessary trips to ensure the viability of the country and the Ukrainian economy without being tied to permits and additional administrative barriers," the authority said.

Hungary became the fourth EU country to introduce a temporary permit-free regime.

Previously, the Republic of Latvia allowed all bilateral and transit transportation through the territory of its country without permits for Ukrainian haulers. For their part, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Bulgaria allowed Ukrainian carriers to carry out any transit transportation of goods and passengers to the territory of their countries without permits.

Tags: #ukraine #hungary #carriers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 26.03.2022
European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

15:22 26.03.2022
Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

12:41 26.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

10:44 26.03.2022
Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

09:03 26.03.2022
Two humanitarian corridors work on Friday, 7,331 people evacuated – Vereschuk

Two humanitarian corridors work on Friday, 7,331 people evacuated – Vereschuk

20:49 25.03.2022
Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

16:29 25.03.2022
KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

16:18 25.03.2022
MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

12:34 25.03.2022
Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

12:31 25.03.2022
Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Civilian toll of war in Ukraine at least 1,104 dead, 1,754 wounded – UN

Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

Chernihiv in operational encirclement, authorities plan to take out seriously wounded – mayor

Aggressor continues to move additional units to Ukraine's territory – AFU General Staff

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

LATEST

Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Civilian toll of war in Ukraine at least 1,104 dead, 1,754 wounded – UN

Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

Chernihiv in operational encirclement, authorities plan to take out seriously wounded – mayor

Biden promises Ukraine unwavering support of U.S. until Ukraine's victory - Kuleba

Number of Ukrainian refugees crossing Polish border decreases recent days - Polish border guard service

Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Aggressor continues to move additional units to Ukraine's territory – AFU General Staff

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD