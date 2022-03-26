Facts

16:44 26.03.2022

European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

2 min read
European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

The European Commission and the Government of Canada, in partnership with the international human rights organization Global Citizen, have announced the launch of a global campaign to raise funds in support of people fleeing the war waged against Ukraine by Russia.

As the European Commission announced on Saturday, the "Stand Up For Ukraine" campaign seeks to mobilize governments, institutions, artists, companies and individuals to direct funding to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. "Global Citizen will announce more details in the coming days about how people can support. It will culminate in a pledging event on 9 April, co-hosted by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The aim is to raise funds and mobilize support more broadly, to cater for the needs of internally displaced people and of refugees," the European Commission said in the press release.

Commenting on the upcoming action, von der Leyen said: "Millions of people are fleeing the bombs falling on Ukrainian cities. They are leaving their homes and their lives behind, to reach safety in other parts of Ukraine or in neighbouring countries. A Ukrainian child has become a refugee every second since the start of the war. The world must stand up for them. The European Union is catering for the needs of the millions of refugees it hosts. And we will further step up. But so much is needed – and the brave people of Ukraine deserve solidarity from citizens and governments around the globe. Together, we can give them a safe home and bring some light in their lives at this dark hour."

In turn, Trudeau said: "Today, our message to the Ukrainian people is this: we are standing with you. Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most. When we all work together, we can achieve the best outcomes for those displaced by Putin’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine."

Tags: #ec #ukraine #canada #europe #refugees
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 26.03.2022
Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

20:49 26.03.2022
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

20:44 26.03.2022
Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

16:56 26.03.2022
Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

15:22 26.03.2022
Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

12:41 26.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

10:44 26.03.2022
Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

09:03 26.03.2022
Two humanitarian corridors work on Friday, 7,331 people evacuated – Vereschuk

Two humanitarian corridors work on Friday, 7,331 people evacuated – Vereschuk

20:50 25.03.2022
UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

20:49 25.03.2022
Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

LATEST

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Damage caused to infrastructure facilities in new missile strikes – Lviv mayor

Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD