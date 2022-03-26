European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

The European Commission and the Government of Canada, in partnership with the international human rights organization Global Citizen, have announced the launch of a global campaign to raise funds in support of people fleeing the war waged against Ukraine by Russia.

As the European Commission announced on Saturday, the "Stand Up For Ukraine" campaign seeks to mobilize governments, institutions, artists, companies and individuals to direct funding to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. "Global Citizen will announce more details in the coming days about how people can support. It will culminate in a pledging event on 9 April, co-hosted by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The aim is to raise funds and mobilize support more broadly, to cater for the needs of internally displaced people and of refugees," the European Commission said in the press release.

Commenting on the upcoming action, von der Leyen said: "Millions of people are fleeing the bombs falling on Ukrainian cities. They are leaving their homes and their lives behind, to reach safety in other parts of Ukraine or in neighbouring countries. A Ukrainian child has become a refugee every second since the start of the war. The world must stand up for them. The European Union is catering for the needs of the millions of refugees it hosts. And we will further step up. But so much is needed – and the brave people of Ukraine deserve solidarity from citizens and governments around the globe. Together, we can give them a safe home and bring some light in their lives at this dark hour."

In turn, Trudeau said: "Today, our message to the Ukrainian people is this: we are standing with you. Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most. When we all work together, we can achieve the best outcomes for those displaced by Putin’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine."