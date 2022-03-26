Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

On Saturday, Russian invaders entered the city of Slavutych (Kyiv region) and seized a local hospital, head of Kyiv regional military administration Oleksandr Pavliuk reported.

"Russian invaders invaded the city of Slavutych and seized the city hospital," the report says.

It specifies that the residents of the city took to the pro-Ukrainian rally with national symbols. They gather on the main square and chant: "Slavutych is Ukraine", "Glory to Ukraine". A large state flag is unfurled.

"The Russians opened fire in the air. They are throwing stun grenades into the crowd. But the residents do not disperse, on the contrary, there are more of them. People began to move towards the hospital, which was captured by the orcs," Pavliuk said.

He said that according to the latest information, mayor of the city Yuriy Fomichov, was abducted by the invaders. The city council continues its work in full force.