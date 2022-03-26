Facts

11:09 26.03.2022

Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

1 min read

On Saturday, Russian invaders entered the city of Slavutych (Kyiv region) and seized a local hospital, head of Kyiv regional military administration Oleksandr Pavliuk reported.

"Russian invaders invaded the city of Slavutych and seized the city hospital," the report says.

It specifies that the residents of the city took to the pro-Ukrainian rally with national symbols. They gather on the main square and chant: "Slavutych is Ukraine", "Glory to Ukraine". A large state flag is unfurled.

"The Russians opened fire in the air. They are throwing stun grenades into the crowd. But the residents do not disperse, on the contrary, there are more of them. People began to move towards the hospital, which was captured by the orcs," Pavliuk said.

He said that according to the latest information, mayor of the city Yuriy Fomichov, was abducted by the invaders. The city council continues its work in full force.

Tags: #hospital #invaders #slavutych
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 25.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, cities of Donbas, try to break through defenses of Izium - Defense Ministry

Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, cities of Donbas, try to break through defenses of Izium - Defense Ministry

17:19 18.03.2022
Greece to restore maternity hospital in Mariupol destroyed by Russian army – Matsotakis

Greece to restore maternity hospital in Mariupol destroyed by Russian army – Matsotakis

16:22 17.03.2022
Inability to counterattack Ukrainian army makes fighting by Russian forces in Kyiv region chaotic – Kyiv region police chief

Inability to counterattack Ukrainian army makes fighting by Russian forces in Kyiv region chaotic – Kyiv region police chief

17:49 15.03.2022
In Mariupol, Russian troops take hostage doctors, patients of hospital - regional administration head

In Mariupol, Russian troops take hostage doctors, patients of hospital - regional administration head

21:01 14.03.2022
Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

16:00 14.03.2022
WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

17:08 13.03.2022
Zelensky visits wounded defenders of Ukraine

Zelensky visits wounded defenders of Ukraine

09:39 12.03.2022
Invaders want to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local authorities – Zelensky

Invaders want to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local authorities – Zelensky

20:27 09.03.2022
Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

18:32 09.03.2022
Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lack of export of agricultural products from Ukraine to hit many world regions – Zelensky

Nuclear status should not be 'permission for injustice' – Zelensky

Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

Nine enemy attacks repulsed in JFO area over day, about 170 people, 36 equipment destroyed, three aircraft, three UAVs downed – HQ

Zelensky: Our defenders lead Russian authorities to logical idea – talk needed

LATEST

Lack of export of agricultural products from Ukraine to hit many world regions – Zelensky

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Over fifty railway workers die since beginning of war - Ukrzaliznytsia

Nuclear status should not be 'permission for injustice' – Zelensky

State Guard Administration warns Ukrainians about possible mining of houses in liberated cities

Russians bombed Derhachi in Kharkiv region, one killed, three wounded – mayor

Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

Heavy fighting underway in Sumy region, soon some communities in region to be liberated - head of regional military administration

Nine enemy attacks repulsed in JFO area over day, about 170 people, 36 equipment destroyed, three aircraft, three UAVs downed – HQ

Zelensky: Our defenders lead Russian authorities to logical idea – talk needed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD