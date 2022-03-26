Heavy fighting underway in Sumy region, soon some communities in region to be liberated - head of regional military administration

In Sumy region, heavy battles between the Russian invaders and the Ukrainian army are taking place, the latter is winning them, so it will probably be possible to talk about the liberation of some communities of the region from the invaders very soon, head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"Fighting is going on. Fierce fighting is going on. But these are victorious battles, and I am sure that very soon we will be able to say that we have liberated some of communities of Sumy region," Zhyvytsky said in his video message on Saturday.

The head of the regional military administration said that fighting continues in Sumy, Okhtyrka and Konotop regions.

"Fighting continues in Trostianets community, several settlements of Okhtyrsky district. Unfortunately, the shelling of the suburbs of Sumy continues. This afternoon [Friday] the city of Akhtyrka was bombed. Again a big explosion, again a bomb, again big destruction. Akhtyrka… is some kind of object of the enemy's special over-attention," Zhyvytsky said.

He also appealed to community leaders and other representatives of local authorities to be extremely careful and accurate with the information they disclose publicly.

"This is a very important thing. A very important nuance that we cannot in any way harm the actions and work carried out by the Armed Forces, the Territorial Defense, and our special services today... Do not report information that has not been verified and is not agreed with regional military administration," the head of the regional military administration said.

He also said that the publication of unverified information would be qualified as politicians' "desire to harm the conduct of military actions and various activities aimed at liberating the temporarily occupied territories."